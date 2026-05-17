District Road Safety Committee (DRSC) conducts field visit to accident-prone areas in Kokrajhar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The District Commissioner, Kokrajhar, Dr P Uday Praveen, who is also the Chairman of the District Road Safety Committee (DRSC), along with SSP, Kokrajhar, Akshat Garg, on Friday visited several accident-prone and fatal accident locations across the district to review road safety conditions and initiate preventive measures. During the visit, on-spot assessments were conducted to identify causes of recurring accidents and to plan immediate corrective measures.

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