District road safety committee holds student awareness drive at Dudhnoi College

A CORRESPONDENT

GOALPARA: As part of ongoing efforts to prevent road accidents in Goalpara district, the District Road Safety Committee organized an awareness meeting for students at Dudhnoi College on Friday. The programme, held at the college auditorium, was attended by Goalpara District Commissioner and Chairman of the District Road Safety Committee, Prodip Timung, along with Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Navaneet Mahanta.

At the conclusion of the programme, local journalists present at the event were felicitated with traditional gamosas by the District Road Safety Committee. Later, officials of the committee distributed helmets to two-wheeler riders without helmets at Dudhnai Chariali and spread awareness about road safety measures.

Also Read: Assam: DLSA Darrang Holds Road Safety Awareness at Mangaldai BEd College