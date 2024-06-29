District Road Safety Committee in Tezpur Addresses Traffic Signal Installation and Highway Regulations

Tezpur: The District Road Safety Committee (DRSC) meeting for the month of June was held under the chairmanship of District Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra at the conference hall of the District Commissioner’s Office, Sonitpur, Tezpur.

The District Commissioner opened the meeting by welcoming all stakeholders and asked the concerned officials to give a brief of the Action Taken Report in the context of the decisions taken in the last DRSC meeting. The discussion included status of works regarding installation and maintenance of digital traffic signals, maintenance of roads, Bus Bay at Mission Chariali, Service Road in context of Mission Chariali Flyover, enforcement of traffic laws, removal of illegal roadside encroachment, excise raids among others. The District Commissioner also mentioned in the meeting that no e-rickshaw is to ply on the highways.

Superintendent of Police, Sonitpur Barun Purkayastha, Additional District Commissioner (Magistracy) Pranjit Deb, Circle Officers, Executive Officers of Municipal Boards under Sonitpur District, Joint Director of Health Services, Superintending Engineer of PWRD, Sonitpur and Biswanath Road Circle, Tezpur Ajit Kr. Medhi, Sonitpur and all members and concerned stakeholders of DRSC were present in the meeting.

Also Read: Dibrugarh Grapples with Severe Waterlogging: DC Holds Urgent Meet, Initiate Clean-up Operations

Also watch: