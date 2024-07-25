District Road Safety Committee Meeting Held in Sonitpur, Tezpur with DC Deba Kumar Mishra

TEZPUR: The District Road Safety Committee (DRSC) meeting for the month of July 2024 was held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of District Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra, at the conference hall of the District Commissioner’s office, Sonitpur, Tezpur.

The District Commissioner opened the meeting by welcoming all stakeholders and asked the concerned officials to give a brief of the Action Taken Report in the context of the decisions taken in the last DRSC meeting. The meeting included discussion on the progress of work regarding developing truck stand/bus bay at Dolabari point area, necessary steps to be taken for controlling the untoward movement of e-rickshaws and a meeting for deliberating the same was suggested to be organized soon amongst district administration, municipal board and e-rickshaw santha and other related issues. Stringent action against cases of violation of traffic rules including drunken driving and over speeding was emphasized upon in the meeting.

Superintendent of police, Sonitpur, Barun Purkayastha, Additional District Commissioner (Magistracy) Pranjit Deb, circle officers, executive officers of municipal boards under Sonitpur district, others and all members and concerned stakeholders of DRSC were present in the meeting.

