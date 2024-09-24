Assam News

District Tobacco Control Cell Launches 'Smoke-Free Nagaon Campaign' in Collaboration with Health Dept and Police

The District Tobacco Control Cell, in collaboration with Health Department, police administration and Vital Strategies, ceremonially launched the “smoke-free Nagaon campaign” in the district.
Published on

NAGAON: The District Tobacco Control Cell, in collaboration with the District Health Department, Nagaon district police administration and Vital Strategies, ceremonially launched the “smoke-free Nagaon campaign” in the district on Monday.

Additional District Commissioner (Health) Nityananda Wari inaugurated the programme. While inaugurating the campaign, Wari emphasized the importance of public awareness and sensitization to make Nagaon smoke-free. He appealed to everyone to cooperate in making the campaign a successful one. The campaign aims to promote public health, reduce tobacco consumption, and create a safe and healthy environment. A rally was also taken out throughout the small town to mark the occasion. The officials from the district police administration, health, education, and social welfare departments, NSS members from Nowgong College, and other stakeholders took part in the programme.

