District Workshop on 'Child Friendly Spaces' During Emergencies Held in West Karbi Anglong

Dongkamukam: On Tuesday, District Level Capacity Building Workshop on ‘Child Friendly Spaces’ during emergencies, was successfully conducted at Dongkamukam Sports Association (DSA) indoor stadium, Dongkamukam, West Karbi Anglong which was organized by District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Hamren in association with ASDMA & UNICEF, Assam. Child friendly spaces (CFS) are areas that have been affected by violence, natural disasters, armed conflict, or other situations where mostly innocent children are disturbed. This was stated unequivocally by the keynote guest, Dr. Durgeshwar Engti, chief medical and health officer.

The affected area should be thoroughly studied and special treatment to children in a participatory manner should be given, Engti added.

He went on to say that if the location is unsuitable, we should find a safe space where we can participate in integrated programming that includes play, leisure, education, health care, and psychosocial support. He finally asked the participants to remain ever ready to face any eventuality in future.

The workshop was also attended by Rupjoy Maibangsa Project Officer, DDMA West Karbi Anglong, Social welfare officers, PHE, ARO staff etc.

