Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Uttam Prakash inspects running room at Dibrugarh railway station

DIBRUGARH: Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Uttam Prakash of Tinsukia division of Indian Railways inspected the running room at Dibrugarh railway station on Thursday. Senior officials were present along with ADR M Ajay Kumar Pradhan, DCM Dhruv Jyoti Burman and DME (Power) Sunil Kumar.

DRM Uttam Prakash took stock of the facilities for providing better rest to the train driver and the guard on duty. “It is known that the number of women loco pilots in Indian Railways is also gradually increasing. In view of this, a special room has been made for women in the running room at Dibrugarh railway station. So that women do not face any kind of problem,” Uttam Prakash said.

He further added, “Separate arrangements have been made to prepare pure vegetarian and non-vegetarian food for those staying in the running room so that no one faces any problem during the meal.”

“Along with this, a merit room has been arranged to make them mentally and physically strong where loco pilots and guards can get rid of stress through yoga and meditation,” he said.

After inspecting the running room, DRM Uttam Prakash discussed many topics with other officials. DRM Uttam Prakash said that loco pilots and guards play a very important role in the operation of Indian Railways.

“They take the passengers safely to their destination. Usually their duty is of eight hours but sometimes they have to work for 10 hours. That is why they also need good food and better rest for which running rooms are made at railway stations where they can rest and go back to their duties. When they go to their duties, they are inspected on many other topics along with their health checkup,” DRM said.

Also Read: BNCA Student Daizi Durba Saharia Honored with Best Post-Graduate Thesis Award at GABELS-2024

Also watch: