Divyang writer Paban Kumar Bora to get 7th Debsons Literary Talent Award

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: In its steadfast mission to celebrate and empower literary brilliance among Divyang individuals, the Debsons Group of Mangaldai proudly announced the 7th Debsons Special Literary Talent Award. This year, the prestigious honour will be conferred upon the Divyang writer, Paban Kumar Bora, of Hatigaon, Puranigudam, in Nagaon district. To commemorate this milestone, a splendid ceremony is set to unfold at the Natya Chora Auditorium of Hatigaon, Puranigudam in Nagaon district on August 31 at 2:00 PM, promising an afternoon of inspiration and reverence for literary artistry.

The event will be graced by luminaries who embody Assam’s cultural and intellectual spirit. Senior journalist Bhargab Kumar Das of ‘The Sentinel’ will inaugurate the proceedings, setting the stage for an unforgettable occasion. Cultural activist Tarun Azad Deka will serve as the chief guest, joined by Nilima Goswami, Vice-President of ‘Karunadhara’, and retired Principal Pulin Hazarika to elevate the celebration, honouring the indomitable spirit of Divyang writers.

This extraordinary award was envisioned and established in 2015 by Dr Amarendra Narayan Deb, a distinguished figure as the former President of Darrang Zilla Xahitya Xabha and the compassionate proprietor of Debsons Nursing Home, Mangaldai. A scion of the Royal Koch dynasty of Darrang, Dr Deb’s initiative seeks to ignite inspiration and foster creativity among Divyang writers across Assam. The award comprises a generous amount of Rs 1 lakh, a heartfelt letter of citation, a thoughtfully curated collection of books, and an array of meaningful gifts, symbolizing recognition and encouragement.

The legacy of this award shines through its past recipients, each a beacon of resilience and talent: Rashmi Rekha Bhuyan of Chatiya in Sonitpur district, Zesmin Ara Begum of Mangaldai, Sharmistha Pritam of Phulaguri in Nagaon district, Dhruba Jyoti Das of Bilartari Hati in Barpeta district, Jowala Bora of Kujarbori in Nagaon district, and Monika Das of Dhamdhama in Baksa district. Their contributions enrich Assam’s literary tapestry, inspiring countless others.

In addition to this accolade, the Debsons Group’s compassion extends to preserving cultural heritage. Through a remarkable initiative, the Group provides lifetime medical care and support to six octogenarian stalwarts in folk art, sculpture, and literature from the undivided Darrang district. This gesture underscores their unwavering commitment to honouring those who have shaped Assam’s cultural soul.

