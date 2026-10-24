Diwali Party at The Met: Inside Sabyasachi’s Historic Fashion Gala

The Metropolitan Museum of Art was transformed into a bastion of Indian luxury on October 21, 2026, as iconic designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee hosted a monumental, first-of-its-kind Diwali reception.

The landmark gala celebrated the couturier's ongoing multi-year partnership with the prestigious institution. Merging historic Manhattan heritage with maximalist Indian glamour, the museum's storied halls were bathed in warm golden light, adorned with cascading pomegranate installations, and anchored by a majestic, centerpiece peacock display.

Beneath the grand architecture of the American Wing, a lavish 16-foot grazing table boasted an opulent spread of Dom Pérignon, caviar, fresh oysters, and artisanal Indian mithai.

A star-studded guest list turned out in bespoke Indian glam, including actor and longtime muse Rani Mukerji, who donned an elegant metallic grey saree.

Designer Masaba Gupta served high-fashion drama by reimagining the classic Bengali laal paar shada saree with a modern strapless corset. Other notable attendees included actor Kal Penn, entrepreneur Anjula Acharia, and prominent international fashion insiders.