Doctor's Day: Doctors felicitated for their service to society in Silchar

Special Correspondent



SILCHAR: Doctor's Day is the day when doctors committed to service to all sections of society are felicitated. Their human and philosophical attitude and approach are acknowledged and honoured. Vivekananda Kendra Karimganj chose to felicitate Dr Kamalesh Dey and Dr Durbadal Das. They were honoured with Uttariya, books on Vivekananda and memento of great men. Expressing his gratitude to Vivekananda Kanya Kumari Karimganj Kendra, Dr Dey brought into focus the significance of the day.

Facing all hazards and risks during the critical period of corona pandemic, doctors now called frontline warriors, have created history of sort by dedicating themselves to the service of people across the continents. He said, "Our great country in particular has earned a place of acclaim for the human behaviour of doctors and updated treatment system and motivated their fraternity of other countries to come here for higher education in medical science." Moreover, in India the treatment is cost effective.

Dr Durbadal Das, homeopathic doctor, said this day has been dedicated to Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, former Chief Minister of West Bengal and renowned proponent of homeopathy and his treatment of common and critical diseases through this traditional system, gave a new dimension to it. Besides, on this day, Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy was born and also breathed his last. In his honour, Indian Government declared July 1 as the 'Doctor's Day' in 1991.

Prof Mrinal Kanti Dutta, a member of Vivekananda Kanya Kumari Karimganj Kendra, said, "We have to celebrate the day by looking at calendar is not the way to pay our tributes to socially committed doctors, but our respect and honour to them will flow from the core of our heart every day and on all occasions." COVID warriors on the frontline since the first wave of coronavirus have been given honour and felicitation. Doctor's Day, of course, is meant for particular attention to them. Besides, Prof Mrinal Kanti Dutta, others present on behalf of Vivekananda Kendra were Arup Roy, Bishnupada Nag, and Mital Nath.

