Minister Pijush Hazarika meets Nagaon rape survivor; assures strict action against perpetrators

Guwahati: Minister Pijush Hazarika met the Nagaon rape survivor at a hospital on Friday and enquired about her health condition. He also assured the family that strict action would be taken against the perpetrators. He said that the victim is recovering, quoting the doctors.

On August 22, the Minister visited the residence of the rape survivor and took stock of the situation. In a post on X on Friday evening, Hazarika said, “Enquired about the health condition of the young victim of Dhing who is undergoing treatment in Nagaon. Doctor informed the victim is recovering. Promised everyone that our government will not spare the criminals who committed such heinous crimes.”

In another post, he said, “Visited the residence of the victim of Dhing incident and took stock of the situation. Ensured the family that under the leadership of HCM Dr @himantabiswa strictest action will soon be taken against the perpetrators.” (ANI)

