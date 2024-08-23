Senior BJP leader of Dibrugarh Parag Dutta appointed state president of National Backward Dalit Morcha

DIBRUGARH: Senior BJP leader of Dibrugarh Parag Dutta has been appointed as the State President of Assam Pradesh Committee of National Backward Dalit Minority Morcha. Recently, Morcha’s national president Umesh Kumar Bharti sent him the appointment letter.

Parag Dutta, who lives in Udaipur area of Dibrugarh city, joined BJP as an active worker in 2002 and started efforts to strengthen the party at the grassroots level.

He started working for the Dalit, Harijan and tea tribes community people of Dibrugarh. He personally met the people of the tea tribe community to make them aware about sports and education. During the flood, Dutta met the flood-affected people in various areas of Moran assembly constituency and provided assistance to them. Besides informing senior BJP officials and MLAs about the needs of the general public, he also worked to strengthen the roots of the party.

Well wishers and loved ones congratulating Parag Dutta on getting the post of Assam State President of National Backward Dalit Minority Morcha. People are hopeful that Parag Dutta will work strongly for the development and uplift of the Dalit and backward community.

