Sonitpur Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Know Your Candidate Premlal Ganju, INC’s Contender

Candidate Portfolio of Shri Premlal Ganju:

A resident of Biswanath’s Kamar Pukhuri, Shri Premlal Ganju, aged 53, is the son of Beda Ganju. He is a candidate of the Indian National Congress (INC), contesting for the Sonitpur Parliamentary constituency in Assam for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Election. Currently, Ganju is a state Congress General Secretary, in addition to being a businessman.

Political Career of Premlal Ganju: Premlal Ganju is affiliated with the Indian National Congress and is contesting for the seat of Sonitpur Constituency in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Ganju is one of the General Secretaries of the Indian National Congress, in the state of Assam.

Educational Qualifications of Premlal Ganju: He is a 12th pass from Pragya Academy under the Jharkhand State Open School, in the year 2018.

Criminal Cases of Premlal Ganju: Premlal Ganju has not been convicted of any criminal offense; however, he has two pending criminal cases.