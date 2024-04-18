Sonitpur Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Know Your Candidate Premlal Ganju, INC’s Contender
Candidate Portfolio of Shri Premlal Ganju:
A resident of Biswanath’s Kamar Pukhuri, Shri Premlal Ganju, aged 53, is the son of Beda Ganju. He is a candidate of the Indian National Congress (INC), contesting for the Sonitpur Parliamentary constituency in Assam for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Election. Currently, Ganju is a state Congress General Secretary, in addition to being a businessman.
Political Career of Premlal Ganju: Premlal Ganju is affiliated with the Indian National Congress and is contesting for the seat of Sonitpur Constituency in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Ganju is one of the General Secretaries of the Indian National Congress, in the state of Assam.
Educational Qualifications of Premlal Ganju: He is a 12th pass from Pragya Academy under the Jharkhand State Open School, in the year 2018.
Criminal Cases of Premlal Ganju: Premlal Ganju has not been convicted of any criminal offense; however, he has two pending criminal cases.
Cases against Premlal Ganju:
1. Case no. 83/ 2017 was registered at the C.J.M. Biswanath Chariali. The court case cited the following- U/S 138 of the N.I. Act 1881. The offense was briefly described as: Respondent issued a cheque of Rs. 9,50,000/- to the complainant on 5th April 2017, in the name of ESS KAY ENGG & INDUSTRIES. The said cheque was dishonour on account of “Payment Stop”
2. Case no. 113/ 2017 was registered at the C.J.M. Biswanath Chariali. The court case cited the following- U/S 138 of the N.I. Act 1881. The offense was briefly described as: Respondent issued a cheque of Rs. 13,70,409/- to the complainant on January 2017, in the name of ESS KAY ENGG & INDUSTRIES. The said cheque was dishonour on account of “Payment Stop”
The charges for the cases were framed on 24/05/2018.
Assets of Premlal Ganju:
· Movable Assets: According to the affidavit, Premlal Ganju has reported that his movable assets amount to Rs. 21,00,310.
· Immovable Assets: In the affidavit, Premlal Ganju has stated that the value of his immovable assets is Rs. 64,00,000.
Ganju has declared liabilities amounting to Rs. 4,00,000.