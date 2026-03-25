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Doomdooma College marks 200 years of Treaty of Yandaboo with lecture, events

The bicentenary of the Treaty of Yandaboo, 1826, was marked at Doomdooma College by the Department of History on Monday, with a special lecture delivered by Dr Bipul Chaudhury, Associate Professor, Dibrugarh University.
Doomdooma College
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DOOMDOOMA: The bicentenary of the Treaty of Yandaboo, 1826, was marked at Doomdooma College by the Department of History on Monday, with a special lecture delivered by Dr Bipul Chaudhury, Associate Professor, Dibrugarh University. He reflected on the far-reaching implications of the treaty from colonial transitions to regional identity formation, and critically elucidated the socio-cultural and geo-political conditions of Burma and Assam at that time.

Satirtha/Comrade, the 4th edition of the department’s magazine was also released, and an inter- department quiz competition was organized on the occasion.

Also Read: Asom Sanmilita Mahasangha speaks on Naga independence based on Yandaboo Treaty

Doomdooma College
Treaty of Yandaboo

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