Doomdooma College marks 200 years of Treaty of Yandaboo with lecture, events

A CORRESPONDENT

DOOMDOOMA: The bicentenary of the Treaty of Yandaboo, 1826, was marked at Doomdooma College by the Department of History on Monday, with a special lecture delivered by Dr Bipul Chaudhury, Associate Professor, Dibrugarh University. He reflected on the far-reaching implications of the treaty from colonial transitions to regional identity formation, and critically elucidated the socio-cultural and geo-political conditions of Burma and Assam at that time.

Satirtha/Comrade, the 4th edition of the department’s magazine was also released, and an inter- department quiz competition was organized on the occasion.

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