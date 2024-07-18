Doomdooma College's Shivajit Dutta Awarded Ph.D. by IIT Guwahati for Study on Assamese Novels

DOOMDOOMA: An Assistant Professor of the Department of English at Doomdooma College, Shivajit Dutta since 2007, has been awarded a Ph.D. degree by the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IIT-G) for his thesis “Ideological representation of Labour in selected Assamese novels from 1950 to 1980.” He did his research under the guidance of Profesor Liza Das, Department of Humanities and Social Sciences, IIT-G. Dutta, who hails from Bhimpura, Nalbari, is the son of the late Tarun Ch. Dutta and the late Mahindri Dutta. His path-breaking research is expected to shed new light on the trend of current Assamese novel writings.

