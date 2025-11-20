Doomdooma: Dedicated teacher Bharati Baruah passes away at 61

A CORRESPONDENT

DOOMDOOMA: Deep sorrow spread through Doomdooma following the sudden death of Bharati Baruah (61 years), a teacher at the Sarba Shiksha Maniram Dewan (Sookerating No. 8) Centre, on the night of November 18.

It is learnt that she had been suffering from excessive vomiting since Monday night and was admitted to the Assam Medical College & Hospital, Dibrugarh, for treatment on Tuesday, where she breathed her last.

The family of Bharati Baruah left Doomdooma about four years back to Mulan Pathar after acquiring a plot of land and built their home there.

The deceased leaves behind her husband, Ghana Kanta Baruah who is a former teacher of Doomdooma Jatiya Vidyalaya, one son, and other relatives. Both husband and wife were religious disciples of the Doomdooma Namghar Samiti.

Bharati Baruah was popular as a generous and kind-hearted woman. Her body was taken to her ancestral village in Jorhat on Tuesday night and the last rites were performed at Tarajan cremation ground.

Her death has been widely mourned by many organizations including Maniram Dewan Primary School and the Sarba Shiksha Centre located there, Doomdooma Namghar, Ramdhenu Mohila Chora, Doomdooma, Shri Krishna Temple of Ambikagiri Road, Doomdooma Sakha Xahitya Xabha, Doomdooma Press Club, and Shankari Kala Krishi Bikash Manch.

