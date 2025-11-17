Eminent social worker and ‘Shishu Mohiyan’ Champa Borbaruah passes away

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Champa Borbaruah, land donor of the Shilpi Aideu Handique Cultural Museum at Panidihingia in Kamargaon under Bokakhat sub-division, retired teacher, eminent social worker, recipient of numerous honours including ‘Shishu Mohiyan’ from Sadou Asom Moina Parijat and ‘Sadasyaratna’ from Sadou Asom Lekhika Samaroh Samiti, and a lifelong member of Axam Xahitya Xabha, passed away on Sunday at the age of 95 at her residence in Dergaon. At the time of her death, she leaves behind two sons along with a large family.

Her demise evoked deep condolences across the entire district, including from the Kamargaon Regional Xahitya Xabha, journalist associations, press clubs, and various community organizations of Panidihingia village.

On Sunday evening, the Kamargaon Regional Xahitya Xabha organized a lamp-lighting ceremony at the Shilpi Aideu Handique Cultural Museum to pay tribute to the departed social worker.

