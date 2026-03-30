Doomdooma: Former Headmistress Kanaklata Sonowal Passes Away at 84

A Correspondent

DOOMDOOMA: Kanaklata Sonowal (nee Das), a retired headmistress of Dangari Girls’ M.E. School and a resident of Talap, passed away on Friday afternoon due to an old age ailment. She was 84 and is survived by two sons and one daughter. Her husband Labanath Sonowal, ex-principal, Dangari Higher Secondary School, predeceased her about a year back. She had her early education at Hoonlal High (now Higher Secondary) School, Doomdooma, as her father, Nandeshwar Das (now deceased), worked in the nearby Daimukhia Tea Estate then.

By virtue of her having the gift of singing, she became music secretary of the school and took part in the Youth Festival of Gauhati University (GU) as a member of the cultural team of the Dibrugarh Hanumabax Surajmall Kanoi (DHSK) College, from where she did her graduation in Arts (BA) under GU. After completion of her studies, she joined as a teacher of Dangri Girls’ M.E. School, where she worked till her superannuation.

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