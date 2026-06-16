Doomdooma market fire sparks questions over firecracker stockpile

A CORRESPONDENT

DOOMDOOMA: The early morning inferno at Doomdooma daily market on Sunday that engulfed the nearby shops and gutted seven of them has raised many eyebrows. Although the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the blaze reportedly broke out at Chaudhury Brothers, a shop that deals in puja materials, edible oil, ghee, and cosmetic products.

Although fire tenders arrived in time, they had to encounter immense difficulties as the huge cache of firecrackers stored in the godown on the upper floors began to explode in quick succession, sending loud blasts across the site.

Although five fire tenders from different parts of Tinsukia district were pressed into service, the firefighters had to face a formidable challenge as the upper floor storage did not have any windows, making access extremely difficult. Consequently, an excavator had to be brought in to facilitate the firefighters, and after nearly seven hours of relentless efforts, the fire was finally brought under control. While no casualties have been reported, the incident raises serious questions as to how such a huge cache of firecrackers was stored in the midst of one of the busiest commercial centres of the town.

While demanding a proper enquiry into the incident, many sought clarifications on whether the stockpile had the requisite permission and, if so, on what basis such permission was granted. Moreover, a grenade-like object was also reportedly recovered from the debris, raising tensions in the area.

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