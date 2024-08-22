Industrialist of Doomdooma Murli Manohar Lahoti Passes Away

DOOMDOOMA: Leading industrialist Murli Manohar Lahoti (70), son of late Sohanlal Lahoti, died at New Delhi on Tuesday evening following an incurable disease he was suffering from. He is survived by his wife, three sons and two brothers. Theirs was a leading family of the town and was first to take initiative for industrial entrepreneurship. During 70’s of last century, they set up a plywood factory at Rupaisiding near Doomdooma and even expanded their business to nearby Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland. Late Murli Manohar Lahoti was proprietor of Shyam Tea Company, Auguri Tea Industries and Kesaguri Tea Estate.

Born in Kaliapani, Doomdooma, Murli and his brothers had early education at Doomdooma and was very closely associated with the socio-cultural events of the town. Their knowledgeable father Late Sohanlal Lahoti was the man behind to take up the stewardship for all these ventures to put Doomdooma on the industrial map of the area.

His death cast a pall of gloom and was widely mourned by many organizations including Senior Citizens Association, Doomdooma, Doomdooma Sakha Xahitya Xabha, Doomdooma Marwari Panchayati Bhaban, Doomdooma Rotary Club, Doomdooma Asamiya Puja Aru Natyamandir Samiti and Chairperson , Doomdooma Municipal Board Kanta Bhattacharya. He was cremated at Nigam Bodh Ghat, Delhi on Wednesday in presence of large numbers of admirers and family members.

