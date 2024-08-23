Addl. Director General of NCC Major General Gagandeep visits 8 Assam Bn NCC

NAGAON: Major General Gagan Deep, Addl. Director General of NCC, North East Region (NER) Directorate, Shillong visited the 8th Assam Bn NCC, Nagaon on Wednesday to unveil the best NCC unit NER Trophy at ADP College, Nagaon which was also awarded the best NCC College in NER 2023-24.

The Principal of ADP College Dr Sadananda Payeng felicitated Major General and delivered an welcome address on behalf of the college. The felicitation programme was initiated under the supervision of Commanding Officer Col Amar Sing, Sena Medal, 8 Assam Bn NCC, at ADP College for unveiling the best NCC unit NER Trophy, achieved by 8 Assam Bn NCC, Nagaon.

The General awarded 3 ADG Medal to ANO Lt. Jalin Chetia, Lt. Jyotirupa Deka and Lt. Neeta Basumatary of the unit for their outstanding contributions and achievements towards NCC. A cultural programme was also organized in honour of the ADG by the cadets.

The ADG inaugurated the newly constructed NCC Office of ADP College unit and interacted with the cadets at the Indoor Stadium of the College. He advised them to work harder in such a competitive era for their higher studies as a primary task and to take part simultaneously in the NCC activities to enhance their skills, potentialities as well as capabilities. The cadets of the different colleges attended the ADG’s programme with much zeal and enthusiasm. Meeting the ADG, the cadets became very happy and they were inspired by the valuable speech delivered by ADG.

Also Read: Assam: Five Forest Personnel Injured in Road Accident in Kamrup District

Also Watch: