Naduar Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Zubeen Garg on First Death Anniversary

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Legendary musician, singer, and cultural icon Zubeen Garg was remembered across Naduar on Saturday on his first death anniversary with various programmes organised by educational institutions and socio-cultural organisations.

Following the guidelines issued by the Education Department, several schools and colleges in the Naduar region observed the day by organising quiz competitions, drawing contests, and singing programmes among students to pay tribute to the artiste.

Chatia College, in association with the Sootea regional committee of the All Assam Students' Union (AASU), organised a special tribute programme in memory of Zubeen Garg. The Istantik Club, Sootea, one of the prominent socio-cultural and literary organisations of the area, observed the occasion by organising a free medical check-up camp at its office premises.

Various organisations including Sundaram Sanskritik Gosthi, Bapuji Bhawan Natya Samaj, Jamuguri Town Committee, Naduar Press Club and Sootea Press Club also marked the day with tribute programmes.

Several Village Development Committees (VDCs) across greater Naduar also observed the occasion by lighting earthen lamps in front of Zubeen Garg's portrait and singing his evergreen songs, paying homage to the beloved artiste.

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