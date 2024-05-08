Lok Sabha election: Voters in Dhubri use boats to arrive at polling booths

Dhubri: Amidst the Lok Sabha election, voters of Dhubri Ghat, used boats to arrive at a polling booth to cast their votes during the third phase of elections.

While speaking with ANI, one of the voters highlighted the plights faced by the residents while going to vote by boat. He said, “Going via boats is very difficult as this is the season of storms and rainfall. People have small kids and we cannot leave them behind alone at home. So we have to take them as well on the boat. These are small boats and if a storm comes, it will be difficult for us.” He added further, “The authorities should have given us big boats as we feel terrified and we are facing problems.”

Meanwhile, another voter named Dibyankar Deb Baral stressed the right to vote and said, “Today is a very important day for me. My one vote will decide the government that will be formed. And as an Indian citizen, it is my responsibility to cast a vote.”

Voting began in four parliamentary constituencies in Assam - Guwahati, Barpeta, Kokrajhar and Dhubri, in the third phase of polls begins on Tuesday at 7:00 a.m. Over 81.49 lakh voters of four parliamentary constituencies in Assam will decide the fate of 47 candidates in the third phase of polls.

Meanwhile, the polling also started for 93 Lok Sabha seats across 12 states and union territories in the third phase of the general election on Tuesday at 7:00 am. (IANS)

