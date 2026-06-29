Palasbari MLA Himangshu Shekhar Baishy Felicitates Over 2,500 HSLC and HS Meritorious Students

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: A grand felicitation programme for meritorious students who excelled in the recently declared High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Higher Secondary (HS) examinations was organised at Palashbari R.B. HS & MP School playground in Sarpara near Mirza on Saturday. Palasbari MLA Himangshu Shekhar Baishya, in collaboration with the South Kamrup District BJP and the non-governmental organisation Sanmilita Janakalyan Mancha, initiated the event.

Addressing the gathering as the chief guest, Kamrup District Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra described the programme as a source of inspiration for students, stating that public recognition of academic achievements motivates young minds to strive for greater success. He urged students not to restrict their career aspirations to medicine and engineering alone, highlighting the vast opportunities available across diverse professional fields. He encouraged meritorious students to prepare for the Civil Services Examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) while advising others to pursue vocational education in line with their aptitude and skills. Mishra also called upon students to become responsible citizens and contribute meaningfully to society, their families and the nation.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Baishya said the felicitated students represent the future of the Palasbari constituency. Stressing that the present era is highly competitive, he urged students to build successful careers while remaining committed to the development of their native region.

MLA Baishya also announced that free coaching classes for competitive examinations, including the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC), ADRE and other government recruitment examinations, would soon be introduced for students of the constituency. He further stated that under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam is witnessing rapid development and expressed his commitment to making Palasbari one of the state’s most progressive constituencies. Baishya added that he has already held discussions with the chief minister regarding several developmental initiatives for the constituency.

Poet, litterateur and senior police officer Dr Nanda Sing Borkola, another distinguished speaker, emphasised that education is the most powerful force in society. He urged students not only to become successful professionals but also responsible and compassionate human beings. Expressing concern over the declining use of the Assamese language among some students studying in English-medium institutions, he stressed that language forms the identity of a nation and appealed to the younger generation to preserve and promote their mother tongue.

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