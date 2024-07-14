Double engine governments failed in solving flood menace: TMC MP Sushmita Dev

SILCHAR: Raising serious doubt over the state government’s sincerity in fixing the flood problems of the Barak Valley, the TMC MP Sushmita Dev said, 99 sluice gates of Cachar were non-functional for years and the Water Resources Department had no permanent engineer in its mechanical section in the Silchar division.

“The BJP is in power in the centre for last ten years and for eight years they are in the state government. But has the much hyped double engine government performed well?” Sushmita queried in a press meet amid the state’s PHE Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah’s touring in the three districts of the Barak Valley for the last three days.

Addressing a press meet, the TMC Rajya Sabha MP said, the 99 non-functional sluice gates were the biggest proof of the failure of the BJP government in solving the flood menace in Cachar.

Prior to Baruah’s tour, the Deputy Foreign Minister Pabitra Margherita also visited the flood-affected Barak Valley. Both of them visited various relief camps. Sushmita alleged that, both Ministers had visited only the model relief camps and avoided the ordinary camps where the flood-affected people had been facing serious problems.

“Even in the name of relief, the BJP government is playing its divisive politics,” she alleged. She added both Margherita and Baruah had come to visit the model relief camps to get political mileage. Sushmita said, for the last eight years, the BJP government in the state had miserably failed in chalking out a roadmap for permanent solution of the flood. “The Chief Minister said that there is no need of declaring flood a national problem as there is dearth of fund. But if the government has sufficient funds, then why 99 sluice gates, that too, only in Cachar, is still non-functional for years?” Sushmita asked.

