Dozens of Youths Allegedly Duped in Fake ONGC Recruitment Scam in Nazira

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: A major job scam has come to light in Assam’s Sivasagar–Nazira region, where unemployed youths were allegedly cheated of amounts ranging from Rs 80,000 to Rs 1.5 lakh on the false promise of employment in oil rigs under Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC).

According to reports, hundreds of contractual oil rigs operate under ONGC Assam Asset, employing workers through private contractors for oil and gas exploration and production. Taking advantage of this system, a group of brokers led by a youth with the surname Borgohain allegedly posed as the owner of a contractor firm named ‘Chris Drilling’ and lured job-seeking youths.

The accused, along with three associates, reportedly collected large sums of money from eligible candidates across Nazira and various parts of the undivided Sivasagar district, promising them jobs in two oil rigs. The racket has allegedly been active for nearly one and a half years, duping around 50 youths and collecting lakhs of rupees in total. The main accused is also said to have introduced himself as an active leader of a political party to gain trust, further strengthening the credibility of the fraudulent scheme. Victims have shared disturbing accounts. One youth alleged that he was promised a monthly salary of Rs 40,000 after his qualifications were reviewed. Desperate for employment, his financially struggling family managed to arrange Rs 80,000, which was handed over to the accused. However, no job was provided, and the accused has since become unreachable.

Another victim claimed that he was cheated out of Rs 50,000 under similar promises. Allegations suggest that many youths from Nazira, Bakata, Patsako, Charaideo, Geleki and surrounding areas were defrauded through a network of agents.

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