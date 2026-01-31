Dr Arupjyoti Saikia speaks at teachers’ memorial lecture in Tinsukia

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TINSUKIA: The ACTA, Tinsukia College unit, held its Teachers' Memorial Annual Lecture programme at the IQAC Hall amid the presence of students, teachers, former faculties, and academics on Friday. Noted historian Dr Arupjyoti Saikia, Associate Professor of History in the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences IIT Guwahati, delivered a speech on the topic 'Bor Aattha, Misimi-Tita aru Onnyano: Ouponibeshik Ahomor Saud aru Bonijor Kotha.'

Prof Saikia brilliantly portrayed in-depth chronological events on migration of traders to Assam, in particular from the 19th century and their trading craftsmanship with different colonial rulers. Having deeply researched on business communities, especially the Marwaris of Tinsukia and Jorhat, he vividly established the lineage of present Marwari businessmen with the forefathers of the legendary Jyoti Prasad Agarwala.

The programme began with lighting of the ceremonial lamp and floral tributes to the deceased teachers and a presentation of Borgeet by a student followed by the welcome address by Dr Jiban Changmai, President of the GB, while the objective was laid by Dr Nipen Nayak, Secretary of ACTA, Tinsukia College unit.

Prior to the memorial lecture, the gathering was addressed by Dr Satyajyoti Gogoi, President of ACTA, Tinsukia College unit, and Sangeeta Baruah, Vice-Principal of Tinsukia College.

