Dr Bhabani Prasad Chaliha honoured with ‘Dibrugarh Gaurav Award’

DIBRUGARH: As part of the Durga Puja celebrations, the Amolapatty Rajohuwa Namghar Puja Committee once again carried forward its tradition of honouring individuals who have made remarkable contributions to society by presenting the prestigious Dibrugarh Gaurav award.

This year, the award was conferred upon Dr Bhabani Prasad Chaliha, a distinguished educationist, cultural activist, and social worker, in recognition of his lifelong contribution to the fields of education and culture.

For the past 31 years, Dr Chaliha has been dedicated to the promotion of education, while his active involvement in theatre for over 19 years has added immense value to the cultural landscape of Dibrugarh.

The selection was made by a five-member jury constituted by the puja committee. The award was presented during a special function held on Durga Puja Dashami, attended by dignitaries, community leaders, and hundreds of people.

