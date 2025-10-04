Tezpur: 500-year legacy honour for Dr Purna Narayan Sinha’s family

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: The All Mandia Peoples Association Chairman, Pratap Barman, presented a Certificate of Legacy Honour marking 500 years of lineage to the family of former Tezpur MP and Jananeta Late Dr Purna Narayan Sinha. The honour was handed over to his daughter, Ranjita Sinha Dutta, and son, Dr Parashmoni Sinha, at their residence in Mahajati Complex, Tezpur.

Speaking on the occasion, Pratap Barman said, “We, the Mandia Peoples Association, are proud to honour the family of Late Dr Purna Narayan Sinha. This legacy traces back to our warrior ancestors—1526 Hari Narayan, 1552 Kriti Narayan, 1576 Pratap Narayan, 1596 Bali Narayan, 1660 Kamal Narayan, 1730 Hans Narayan, 1798 Retiman Singha, 1841 Kiritmon Singha, 1860 Kaman Singha, and 1914 Purna Narayan Sinha.”

After receiving the certificate, Ranjita Sinha Dutta expressed gratitude, saying that the honour reflected the family’s proud warrior heritage.

