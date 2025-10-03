Durga Puja immersion held peacefully in Dibrugarh amid tight security

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Durga idol immersion took place peacefully in Dibrugarh on Thursday, for which the district administration had made adequate arrangements. The Dibrugarh district administration had diligently put in place a comprehensive set of measures to ensure the smooth conduct of the immersion ceremony at the Brahmaputra ghat.

Durga Puja celebrations in Dibrugarh concluded peacefully after four days of vibrant festivities, with more than 120 Durga Puja committees participating in the city while adhering to all safety protocols. The immersion ceremony was also held following all safety norms.

Also Read: Durga Puja celebrations begin in Kalaigaon, remembering Zubeen Garg

Also Watch: