Dr Bhupen Hazarika Xanhati Award to be conferred on Dr Anil Saikia on November 5

The prestigious Dr Bhupen Hazarika Xanhati Award for the year 2025 will be given away to folk culture researcher and writer Dr Anil Saikia.
Dr Anil Saikia
A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: The prestigious Dr  Bhupen  Hazarika Xanhati Award for the year 2025 will be given away to folk culture researcher and writer Dr Anil Saikia. The award will be given at Golaghat on the occasion of Bhupen Hazarika’s death anniversary on November 5. In a press statement, President and Secretary of Golaghat AASU, Mintu Gogoi and Siranjeeb Bora, said that  the award would be given away by the Bhupen  Hazarika Smriti Rakshya Samiti and All Golaghat District Students’ Union while observing Bhupen  Hazarika’s death anniversary with a daylong programme at the premises of AASU office building.

Dr Anil Saikia will be given the award for his lifelong efforts for culture and literature.

