Dr Binita Bora Dev Choudhury conferred 2025 Narendra Dev Shastri Memorial Award

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: Professor and acclaimed Assamese writer Dr Binita Bora Dev Choudhury of Tezpur University was honoured with the 2025 Narendra Dev Shastri Memorial Award at a ceremony organized by the Sonitpur Press Club, Tezpur, at the Tezpur Xahitya Xabha Bhawan.

The event, conducted under the leadership of Sonitpur Press Club President and senior Advocate Subhash Chandra Biswas, and chaired by Working President Pankaj Baruah, included a traditional felicitation. Dr Dev Choudhury was presented with an aronai, seleng, a set of books, a memento, a brass jaapi, a citation, and a cash prize. The honouring was carried out by Kankalata Devi, wife of Late Narendra Dev Shastri, Tezpur MLA Prithiraj Rava, District Commissioner Ananda Kumar Das, educationist Mahendra Nath Keot, Dr Ramesh Chandra Goswami, and President Subhash Chandra Biswas. Noted writer Barnali Kotoky Oza delivered the Narendra Dev Shastri Memorial Lecture on the theme ‘The Influence of Folk Music in the Songs of Sudhakantha Dr Bhupen Hazarika and Music Star Zubeen Garg.’ She highlighted how Assamese music has been shaped by the rich cultural diversity and ethnic traditions of various communities.

Also Read: Assam artisans honoured with national handicrafts awards