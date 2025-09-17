Dr Nilakshi Choudhury honoured with Bhartiya Bhasha Samman 2025

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DHUBRI: Dr Nilakshi Choudhury, International Arbitrator and Attorney at the Supreme Court of India, daughter of Bidyananda Choudhury from Barpeta district, was conferred the prestigious Bhartiya Bhasha Samman 2025 recently by Hindusthan Samachar, one of India’s oldest multilingual news agencies, founded in 1948 by Shivram Shankar Apte, the noted thinker and founder of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad. The award, presented at Maharishi Vidyapeeth University, Kashi, recognized her outstanding contribution in the field of justice.

The ceremony was graced by Governor of J&K Manoj Sinha, Atul Bhai Kothari (RSS Mentor & NEP 2020 architect), Paresh Kanth (Senior RSS activist), Pradeep Baba Madhok (Director, Hindusthan Samachar), Dr Neelkanth Tiwari (MLA Varanasi & Former UP Cabinet Minister), and the vice-chancellors of VHU and Maharishi Vidyapeeth University.

