Dr. Pradip Bhuyan Commemorated on 10th Death Anniversary with Memorial Meeting in Kusumtola

JAMUGURIHAT: Former chief secretary of Axam Xahitya Xabha, an eminent novelist and an academician Dr Pradip Bhuyan was remembered on his 10th death anniversary. In this connection, a public meeting was held at his Kusumtola residence with Narayan Saikia, former president of Jamuguri branch of Axam Xahitya Xabha in the chair on Monday. The memorial meeting began with a Borgeet performed by child artist Adrika Saikia followed by a welcome address offered by Rashmi Rekha Saikia, wife of late Bhuyan.

Two Assamese books tiled as “Dihanaamor Rohghora” and “Hridoyor Sangbad” compiled by Rashmi Rekha Saikia were unveiled by Bhaba Goswami, president of Baresohoriya Bhaona Committee and Indra Prasad Saikia, former president of Sonitpur Zila Axam Xahitya Xabha respectively. The meeting was addressed by Ganesh Pathak, former principal of THB College, Dr Haren Saikia, an eminent poet, Dipali Hazarika, principal of Chatia Junior College, Dilip Bhattacharya, Nirmali Phukan, Krishna Talukdar besides other dignitaries.

