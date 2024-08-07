Teachers Receive Extensive Training on Effective Teaching and Lesson Planning at St. Paul’s English School, Udalguri

TANGLA: An extensive training of teachers on “Role and Responsibilities of teachers in schools and importance of Lesson Plans for effective teaching learning process was held at the St. Paul’s English School at Bengbari in Udalguri district recently.

The event was graced as resource person by senior subject teacher of Udalguri Girls’ HS school Rewari Raman Sapkota, who conducted the day-long training on both the topics. He also explained the importance of weekly Micro Tests of students from eighth standard to tenth standard for effective learning outcomes. He also prepared a separate home routine for the students to be followed at home. The training session was also attended by president of the School Management Board cum Principal of Tangla College, Dr. Prasen Daimari, Principal of the institute, Ninglianhoi Narzary; among others.

