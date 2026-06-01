Dr Ranjan Kumar Kakati Receives National Award for Excellence in NSS Leadership

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: Dr Ranjan Kumar Kakati, Director of Students’ Welfare and Programme Coordinator of the NSS Cell, Gauhati University, has been honoured with the Best Performing MY Bharat–NSS Programme Coordinator Award at the national-level programme Chintan Shivir held at IIM Shillong on May 29 and 30.

The award was presented by Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya and Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Khadse, in the presence of senior officials of the Ministry of Youth Affairs, MY Bharat, and the National Service Scheme (NSS).

Dr Kakati received the prestigious recognition for his significant contribution to community service, youth development, and social welfare initiatives in Assam. Under his leadership, the Gauhati University NSS Cell, which oversees more than 156 NSS units, has expanded activities relating to environmental conservation, disaster preparedness, blood donation, health awareness, anti-drug campaigns, plantation drives, and rural development.

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