Dr. Surajita Giri invited for World Congress of International Society on Toxinology

Demow: Dr. SurajitGiri, an Anaesthesiologist of Demow Model Hospital and Snake Bite Specialist is invited to the 22ndWorld Congress of the International Society on Toxinology to be held in Singapore from May20 to 25, this year.

The Demow Model Hospital CUM CHC is situated in DemowKonwarDehingia has secured milestone in Snake Bite treatment and in the month of January 2024 the Demow Model Hospital celebrated the hat-trick year of zero death in snake bite from 2021 to2023. Dr. Surajit Giri, an Anaesthesiologist of Demow Model Hospital and Snake bite Specialistand his team had successfully prevented death by snake bite in the region. He has been invited to meet for his contributions in the field. In the 22nd World Congress of the International Society on Toxinology, Dr.SurajitGiri will present the Demow Hospital Model of preventing death by snake bite. This Congress will be jointlyhosted by the National University of Singapore and the International Society on Toxinology.

