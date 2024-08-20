Protests Erupt in Sivasagar After Assault on Minor Athlete, Demands for Justice and Accountability Intensify

SIVASAGAR: The historic town of Sivasagar on Monday witnessed intense protests as slogan like “Jai Ai Axom” echoed through the streets. The demonstrations were sparked by an incident on August 13, where a minor national medal-winning arm-wrestling athlete from Sivasagar was allegedly attacked by two businessmen at Babupatty in Sivasagar town. During the assault, the assailants reportedly tore the victim’s clothes, leaving her with serious head and stomach injuries. The accused, Arun Lahoti and Manish Poddar, have since been arrested and are currently in judicial custody.

In response to the incident, on August 17, 30 organizations convened a meeting in Sivasagar to address the rising tensions and ensure that such incidents do not recur. However, the minimal presence of the businessmen at the meeting led to widespread dissatisfaction among the local organizations.

As their demand for a public apology within 24 hours from the absentees went unmet, the organizations launched a massive protest march. The demonstrators, led by ATASU leader Basanta Gogoi, Bir Lachit Sena leader Shrinkhal Chaliha, Chitu Baruah of Jatiya Sangrami Sena, Manirul Islam Bora of Ujoni Asom Muslim Kalyan Parishad and leaders of other organizations took to the streets, demanding action against non-Assamese businessmen operating in Sivasagar.

