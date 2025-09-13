Dramatist Pankaj Jyoti Bhuyan awarded Dr Jatindra Mohan Memorial Award

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Eminent dramatist, script writer, retired teacher, and resident of Sootea centre, Pankaj Jyoti Bhuyan was awarded with the Dr Jatindra Mohan Memorial Anushilan Award 2025 on Thursday at Bihpuria. In this connection Anushilan had organized a panel discussion on “Natya Bisayok Unmeshak” and “Anushilan Nat Samaroh 2025” at Yoga Baruah memorial hall. Pankaj Jyoti Bhuyan has been awarded the title for his outstanding congratulations in the field of Assamese drama for the last four decades. The award was presented to Bhuyan by Prashanta Kumar Baruah, president, and Nipon Pujari, working president, on behalf of the Anushilan. The ceremony was attended by Devananda Hazarika, former MLA of Bihpuria LAC, Haren Saikia, Rajib Gogoi, and Jintu Bhattacharya among others.

