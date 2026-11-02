DRM's Inspection Sparks Passenger Outrage as Train Services Disrupted in Assam

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: The Assam Rail Passengers' Association has strongly criticised the Railway authorities, alleging that an inspection visit by the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) on October 27 disrupted the daily travel schedules of nearly 4,000 passengers. The association claimed that the movement of the DRM's special train during peak morning hours caused considerable inconvenience to regular passengers under the Rangiya Railway Division.

According to Dipankar Sharma, General Secretary of the Assam Rail Passengers' Association, the DRM's special coach was scheduled to depart for Baihata at 8 am on October 27 for an inspection. However, the timing coincided with one of the busiest periods at Rangiya Railway Station, when the 55801 Manas Rhino passenger train arrives at 7.45 am and the 15769 Mariani Intercity Express operates at 8.20 am.

Sharma pointed out that bringing the specially parked coach to the platform, conducting technical inspections, filling water and checking lights and fans required at least 30 minutes. The occupation of an already busy platform during peak hours reportedly disrupted the movement of regular passenger trains.

As a result, the Manas Rhino passenger train, which was scheduled to reach Guwahati at 9.15 am, arrived only at 10.35 am, causing a delay of one hour and 20 minutes.

The association claimed that nearly 4,000 daily passengers from Barpeta, Bijni, Pathsala, Chamata, Belsor, Jagara, Tamulpur, Udalguri, Tangla, Goreswar, Rangiya and other areas were affected by the disruption. Many commuters reportedly lost valuable working hours due to the delay.

Questioning the rationale behind scheduling the DRM's inspection during peak commuting hours, Sharma demanded a public explanation from the Railway authorities. He said the inspection could have been scheduled before the morning rush or after 10 am without affecting regular passenger services.

He further questioned whether the Railway authorities were giving adequate importance to the interests of ordinary passengers. "If the Railway Department continues to overlook the convenience of local passengers in this manner, will the popularity and reputation of the Manas Rhino passenger train remain intact?" he asked.

Meanwhile, the association has renewed its demand for the immediate construction of an additional platform at Rangiya Junction. According to Sharma, despite the completion of the double-line railway track around three years ago, the platforms and related infrastructure at several stations have not been expanded to meet growing requirements.

The association maintained that the availability of an additional platform could have prevented the disruption witnessed on October 27. It would also facilitate the introduction of new trains and improve railway connectivity for people across the region.

The Assam Rail Passengers' Association has urged the NFR Zonal Authority and the Rangiya Railway Division to immediately initiate construction of the additional platform. It has also appealed to the authorities to ensure that official inspections and special train movements do not disrupt regular passenger services until the infrastructure expansion is completed.

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