Assam News

Drug Peddler Arrested with 46.46 Grams of Suspected Heroin in Bongaigaon

A joint team of Gerukabari police patrol post, Manikpur police station, and RFT Lower Assam arrested an alleged drug peddler during an operation on Thursday evening.
Drug Peddler
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OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: A joint team of Gerukabari police patrol post, Manikpur police station, and RFT Lower Assam arrested an alleged drug peddler during an operation on Thursday evening. Acting on a tip-off, the team conducted a raid at around 5:30 pm near the Goraimari Gaon Panchayat Office. During the operation, Nasirul Islam (34 years), a resident of Goraimari under Bongaigaon police station, was apprehended.

During a search, police recovered four soap boxes containing suspected heroin weighing about 46.46 grams from his possession.

Also Read: Dhekiajuli: Eight stolen motorcycles recovered; notorious bike thief arrested

Bongaigaon
Drug Peddler
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