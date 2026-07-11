Assam News

Dhekiajuli: Eight stolen motorcycles recovered; notorious bike thief arrested

In a move against vehicle theft, Dhekiajuli police arrested an alleged notorious motorcycle thief and recovered eight stolen motorcycles during a late-night operation, dealing a major blow to an organised bike-theft network operating across the Dhekiajuli area.
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A CORRESPONDENT

DHEKIAJULI: In a move against vehicle theft, Dhekiajuli police arrested an alleged notorious motorcycle thief and recovered eight stolen motorcycles during a late-night operation, dealing a major blow to an organised bike-theft network operating across the Dhekiajuli area.

The arrested accused has been identified as Nur Mohammad alias Jafar, a resident of Joynagar in Dhekiajuli. Police sources said that the accused had allegedly been involved in a series of motorcycle thefts for a considerable period, creating panic among vehicle owners in several parts of Sonitpur and neighbouring districts.

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