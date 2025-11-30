Drug trafficking rampant in Nazira’s Nawhaliya Village; Locals demand action

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: Residents of Nawhaliya village, located near Nazira town, are living in fear as drug trafficking and consumption have become rampant in the area. Several teenagers, including students of Class XI and XII, have allegedly fallen prey to the menace, raising concerns among the local population.

Despite the brazen activities of the accused, the administration seems unperturbed, with several eyewitnesses claiming that the perpetrators have been intimidating those who dare to speak out against them. Identified suspects include Tarun Dutta, Manas Dutta, Madhurya Saikia, Madhurya Konwar, and Madhu Dutta, who are allegedly involved in the illicit trade. The Village Defence Party (VDP) had previously warned Tarun Dutta to cease his activities, but he is reportedly continuing to operate with impunity. The situation has sparked widespread concern, with locals demanding immediate action against the accused and the administration to take concrete steps to curb the menace.

