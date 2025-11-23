South Salmara Police Foil Drug Trafficking Attempt, Seize Yaba Tablets Worth ₹51 Lakh

Mankachar: In a significant blow to drug trafficking, the South Salmara Police conducted a swift and intelligence-based operation, raided a suspected hideout, and recovered a huge cache of narcotics. Based on specific inputs, police stormed the location and seized 10,200 Yaba tablets, estimated to be worth ₹51 lakh in the illegal market.
Additionally, the raid resulted in the arrest of the alleged ‘poison peddler’ who was, according to police sources, preparing to expand distribution before being intercepted. Officers said the suspect had been under surveillance for some time over suspected links with cross-border narcotics networks.
Assam Police, who have been known for their swift action regarding organised crime, showed their agility once again. In a light-hearted yet effective remark, the force noted that in Assam, criminals "only move towards custody," underlining their commitment to a drug-free state.
Assam Police have increased the crackdown on narcotics over the past few years, successfully foiling many operations involving traffickers. The seizure in question adds to a further success of its continuous war against drugs and reinforces public confidence in law enforcement machinery.
The authorities have confirmed that further investigation is under process to identify the larger network behind the seized consignment and trace a possible link to an interstate or international drug cartel. The arrested suspect is in custody, and more arrests are expected as the probe progresses.