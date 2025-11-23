South Salmara Police Foil Drug Trafficking Attempt, Seize Yaba Tablets Worth ₹51 Lakh

Additionally, the raid resulted in the arrest of the alleged ‘poison peddler’ who was, according to police sources, preparing to expand distribution before being intercepted. Officers said the suspect had been under surveillance for some time over suspected links with cross-border narcotics networks.

Assam Police, who have been known for their swift action regarding organised crime, showed their agility once again. In a light-hearted yet effective remark, the force noted that in Assam, criminals "only move towards custody," underlining their commitment to a drug-free state.

Assam Police have increased the crackdown on narcotics over the past few years, successfully foiling many operations involving traffickers. The seizure in question adds to a further success of its continuous war against drugs and reinforces public confidence in law enforcement machinery.