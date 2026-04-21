Drugs, firearms and cash seized in joint operation at Kachudaram in Silchar

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: In a joint operation, Assam police and 38 Assam Rifles recovered cash, firearms, and a huge quantity of narcotic substances in Cachar’s Kachudaram area, and arrested a suspected drug peddler. The joint operation was led by the CDSP Lakhipur Prithwiraj Rajkhowa, in the Jurkhal forest village under the Kachudharam police station. Police and the Assam Rifles jawans recovered 10,000 Yaba tablets weighing 2.1 kg and 23 grams of heroin kept in 2 soap cases. Apart from these, one .32 pistol and one telescopic air gun, along with a mobile phone, were also seized. Police sources said that one woman was also apprehended, and Rs 14 lakh 90 thousand in cash was recovered from her possession.

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