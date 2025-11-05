Drugs worth over Rs 1 crore seized in Silchar; seven arrested

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Cachar police recovered a huge quantity of drugs worth more than Rs 1 crore in two separate raids in the last 24 hours. Both the operations were launched at the heart of Silchar town. Additional SP Subrata Sen informed that the first raid was launched at Fatak Bazar, the main market of not only Silchar city but of the entire Barak Valley. Police arrested three drug peddlers identified as Afzal Hossain Laskar, Kabir Ahmed, and Ronnie Das, and recovered 35 gms of heroin from them. The second operation was launched in a hotel at Central Road where four persons including two females were arrested. They were identified as Rahul Kumar, Chhota Kumar, Amala Kumari, and Sweta Kumari. All four are residents of Bihar. 160 grams of heroin were recovered from them.

