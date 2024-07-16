Drugs worth Rs 1 crore seized in Tezpur

Tezpur: Drugs worth over Rs 1 crore have been seized and four persons were arrested in Tezpur on Monday.

Based on secret information, the Sonitpur police conducted a search operation in Dolabari under Tezpur Sadar Police Station. Talking to The Sentinel , Additional SP Madhurima Das said that Sonitpur Police team intercepted a vehicle with bearing registration number AS09E8185 near Amir Hotel, under Mahabhairab OP. Upon searching, they recovered 50 soap cases containing suspected heroin hidden inside the back seat of the vehicle.

The seized heroin weighed 612 grams (excluding the weight of the soap boxes) with a market value of Rs 1 to 1.5 crore were seized from the possession of four individuals. They have been identified as Rajib Islam, 32, of Bangalmara 2 No Ahmedpur village under Bihpuria PS in Lakhimpur district, Jiabur Rahman, 27 of Doboka Nilbagan village under Murajan PS in Hojai district, Faijul Islam, 21, Vill-2 No Ahmedpur, Bangalmara under Bihpuria PS in Lakhimpur district and Fakoruddin Ali, 30, Lakhimpur Chanmari village under Lakhimpur police station.

Additionally, one Bolero vehicle and four mobile phones were seized from their possession in the presence of witnesses. The entire operation was conducted under the supervision of the Superintendent of Police, Sonitpur.

