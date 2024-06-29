Drugs worth Rs 12.5 crore seized in Cachar

SILCHAR: In two separate operations, the Cachar police had seized huge quantity of heroin in the state on Friday. The price of the confiscated narcotic substances in the international black market had been estimated to be not less than Rs. 12.5 crore, claimed Nomal Mahatta, the SP of the Cachar district, in a press meet.

The police team recovered 150 soap cases from a mini truck near Digorkhal in Assam Meghalaya border on Friday early morning. The soap cases were filled with suspected heroin weighing 1.881 kilos. The vehicle was coming from Churachandpur of Manipur. Three persons were arrested in this case, out of which two are from Manipur and another a resident of Bihar, informed Mahatta. This batch of contraband substances would be around Rs. 9.5 crore in black market, told the SP.

In another incident, police apprehended two persons during a raid at Katigorah, from where 50 soap cases containing 561 grams of heroin were recovered from their possession. Both the drug peddlers were from Katigorah area and the price of the seized substances would be around Rs. 3 crore, Mahatta said.

