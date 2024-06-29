Assam Tea Tribes Students’ Association Alleges Fraud in Caste Certificates, Seeks CM's Intervention

GOLAGHAT: Assam Tea Tribes Students’ Association (ATSA) lodged FIR against forged caste certificate of Tea Tribe Community. This was stated in a press meet held at Pragati Chora in Golaghat town on Friday.

In the statement the general secretary of ATSA Jagdish Baraik said that some evil spirited person of the tea tribe community illegally issued Tea Tribe Community’s caste certificates to non tea tribe community people. As a result the greater tea tribe community people have been deprived from the government benefits and it has threatened the actual tea tribe community people.

Baraik added that on 2022, a fake identification letter was given non tea tribe community people in exchange of money to be enrolled for the tea community in the MBBS course. Through this identification letter of Anindita Mandal was subsequently able to get caste certificate of Tea Tribe (TGL-EX TGL) and in 2022-23, and enrolled in MBBS course in the reserved seats of tea tribe. At present he is studying in Gauhati Medical College.

Similarly, Hiranmai Mandal, brother of Anindita Mandal, also applied for admission to the reserved seat of MBBS course for the year 2024 by obtaining the caste certificate of the tea tribe on 2022. Similarly, Suresh Singh elder son Abhishesh Singh Kairi, a resident of Golaghat, Daigrung, is studying MBBS in the Tea Tribe Reserved seat while the youngest son Abhinas Singh Kairi has applied for admission in the year 024-25. They both are not actual tea tribe community people as per the ATSA leader. The ATSA also raised allegation that this entire fraudulent activity has originated from the Assam Tea Mazdoor Sangh Golaghat branch office.

In this forgery racket of tea tribe caste certificates, the real people of the tea tribe have been deprived of the reservation seats allotted to their community under constitution. In this context the ATSA general secretary sought the intervention of Chief Minister Dr. Himant Biswa Sarma on this long-standing fraud wherein he pleaded the government to conduct a proper investigation into all such cases.

Also Read: Sixth road safety committee meeting held in Golaghat District

Also Watch :