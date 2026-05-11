Drugs Worth Rs 3 Crore Seized in Cachar; Two Arrested in Separate operation

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: In two separate raids, Cachar police recovered huge quantities of narcotic substances and arrested two persons. The estimated cost of the seized items would be not less than Rs 3 crore, a police source claimed.

In a press briefing on Sunday, Additional SP Rajat Pal said that based on concrete inputs, they launched an operation against illegal transportation of NDPS contraband near Gastola Tiniali under Sonai. During the operation, a person named Riyaz Uddin Laskar was apprehended.

During the search, 7 soap boxes containing suspected heroin, weighing 123.51 grams, were recovered from his possession. Cash amounting to Rs 40,000 was also recovered from his possession.

Elaborating on the second operation, Pal said that a scooty was intercepted at the naka checking point of Lailapur near Mizoram border. During search, a total of 33 soap boxes containing suspected heroin were recovered from the under-seat storage compartment of the scooty. The contraband was seized from the possession of Jiyabur Rahman Laskar. The total weight of the suspected heroin was found to be 441.09 grams.

Pal claimed that the black market value of seized article was Rs 2.82 crore.

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